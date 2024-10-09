The Unexpected Country That Drinks The Most Tea

Tea is the second most consumed beverage in the entire world, and this super-versatile drink holds cultural significance in places all around the globe. When it comes to the country that consumes the most tea, you might assume it's China. While China is considered the birthplace of tea and is responsible for about 40% of global tea production (via Times of India), the Asian country does not lead the way in tea consumption. Surprisingly, first place does not go to the United Kingdom, either, which is known for its dreamy afternoon teas with biscuits and scones. According to Consumer Insights data collected by Statista, the country that consumes the most tea is actually Turkey.

Turkey, a nation that bridges the continents of Europe and Asia, placed first in Statista's 2022 to 2023 tea popularity survey, with 87% of residents claiming they enjoy tea on a regular basis. The data showed that Kenya came in second place with 83%, followed by Pakistan with 82%. China, the leader in tea production by a wide margin, actually fell below both Great Britain and the United States on the list. While many countries have uniquely contributed to the global culture of tea drinking, Turkey proudly boasts its own singular beverages, brewing vessels, and traditions.