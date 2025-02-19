7 Best Ways To Use Trader Joe's Everything But The Elote Seasoning

By now, you probably already know that Trader Joe's has become royalty in the frozen food market. You may even have your own strategies for how to cinch some of their hard-to-find products. Some of its most popular items, like the Everything but the Bagel seasoning or frozen lava cakes, may already have a home in your kitchen and recipes, but if you've grabbed a jar or two of its Everything but the Elote seasoning, you may be wondering exactly how you can use it.

Made with a blend of salt, chile pepper, cheese, chipotle, and cumin, this popular seasoning mirrors that of real elote (aka Mexican street corn) — it's a little cheesy, a little spicy, and has just the right amount of sweetness. Like some seasoning blends, you may have picked this bottle up and tossed it in your cart for the fun of it, only to get home and realize you don't know exactly where to incorporate it. Luckily for you, we did the heavy lifting (and eating) to figure out some of the best uses for it.