Red Dye No. 3 Is Officially Banned. What Foods Will Be Affected?

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has officially banned the popular additive red dye No. 3, revoking authorization for manufacturers to add the synthetic colorant to foods and ingested drugs. The agency announced the change on January 15, 2025, and it will affect all foods, beverages, and ingested medications containing the ingredient.

Health and safety concerns, including links to cancer in animals, are the main factor cited in phasing out red dye No. 3. It is most commonly found in sweets like candies, fruit juices, desserts, and snacks. If your favorite cherry gummies or strawberry ice cream are artificially colored red, they could undergo some changes. More than 3,000 foods and beverages currently sold in the United States contain the additive, per a list by the Environmental Working Group. Slightly more unexpected sources include some brands of tomato sauce, candy-coated nuts, and even yellow rice.

Companies currently using the dye have been given cessation deadlines of January 15, 2027 to stop adding it to foods, and January 18, 2028, to remove it from ingested drugs. In the meantime, consumers can identify food products containing the dye by simply scanning package labels. In addition to the name red No. 3, the colorant is also designated by names like "red #3," "red 3," and "FD&C Red #3."

Red dye No. 3 was already banned by the FDA in 1990 regarding cosmetics and topical medications, and the ingredients in artificial food colorings – especially red dyes — are still a frequent subject of controversy. For instance, the advent of blue raspberry may have been the solution to a toxic red dye problem.