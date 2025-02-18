How Proofing Time Affects Your Homemade Bread

Since its sudden rise — pun intended — during the Covid-19 pandemic amidst yeast shortages, baking sourdough bread at home has become quite the popular pastime. And this hobby certainly passes the time with all the waiting. Waiting for the sourdough starter to ferment, waiting for the dough to rise, waiting for it to bake into the perfect golden loaf. Patience is truly a virtue when baking sourdough, but the science behind it proves it's all worthwhile.

In an exclusive Food Republic interview, we spoke to Hannah Dela Cruz, founder of sourdough baking blog Make It Dough and author of "Sourdough Every Day," who explained how proofing affects your bread. According to Dela Cruz, "The longer dough ferments, the more time the yeast and natural bacteria in the sourdough starter have to break down the sugars and starches in flour. This not only helps the dough rise by creating carbon dioxide but also produces organic acids that add depth and complexity to the flavor of bread."

You can also help build flavor by using the best kind of flour for your sourdough loaf, so long as you let your starter rest and rise. While it may feel painfully slow, Dela Cruz explained, "A longer proofing time allows these flavors to intensify, resulting in bread that's easier to digest with a richer taste and spongier texture." So let the fermentation process go on as long as possible, then do the dough poke test to see when your bread is perfectly proofed.