Why Your Fridge Might Be The Key To Better Bread

The key to successful breadmaking is patience, and using your fridge extends that patience quite a bit. However, cold-fermenting is a fantastic way to give any dough a bit of sourdough tang. Food Republic spoke with Sheena Otto, resident baker of the Park Slope Farmers Market, to learn more about what cold fermentation can do for bread dough and how it develops intense and lovely flavors. While Otto noted that "'better flavor' is subjective," she also stated that proofing your dough in the refrigerator "will give the finished loaf a tangier flavor, which some people like, and some people don't."

"Proofing the dough in the fridge slows the yeast down, giving the bacteria and acids in the dough more time to flavor the loaf," Otto told us. "And cold fermentation is best suited for lactic and acetic acid production, which is what's responsible for the tangier flavor in bread that is cold-fermented." Low temperatures aren't hostile to yeast, but it does make them lazier. If you leave your dough to proof at room temperature, the yeast leavens your dough rapidly, but it leaves little room for all those acid-producing bacteria to lower the pH balance of your bread. Cold fermentation is all about striking the balance between your yeast's leavening powers and the flavor created by acids.

In addition to flavor, proofing dough at low temperatures improves its stretchiness and gas retention. This makes it easier to work with and compensates for the slower release of carbon dioxide from slow-reproducing yeast. Cold fermentation may be an indispensable part of high-quality bread like restaurant-quality pizza dough, but even the most amateur baker can do it at home.