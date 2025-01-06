The Best Type Of Flour To Use When Making Sourdough

When it comes to milestones for the aspiring at home baker, few can top the quintessential loaf of sourdough. It's a labor of love like few others in the baking playbook, requiring hours of careful kneading and resting, and enough patience and love to get a good homemade sourdough starter going. For all the complexity involved in making it, sourdough is a remarkably simple creation: In fact, all you need to make it is flour, water, and patience. Given that there are only two ingredients, you should probably make sure that the flour that you use is exactly right for what you're baking.

To find out a little more, Food Republic asked Sheena Otto, resident baker of Brooklyn's Park Slope Farmers Market. "It depends on what kind of sourdough bread you are looking to make," she told us. "A loaf with an open, irregular, translucent crumb would be best made with high-gluten, or 'bread' flour, because you can make a very high hydration dough, and the elasticity and extensibility of bread flour are unmatched and will give you the large air pockets that are currently 'in.'"

This is going to be the perfect flour to use if you're after that real artisan feel –- that beautiful cross-hatch scored, flour dusted loaf. Otto continued: "If you're looking more for sandwich bread, meaning a slightly tighter crumb so that your sandwich fillings don't spill out onto your fingers while you're eating, but you still want that chewy texture associated with crusty sourdough bread, all-purpose flour will be your best bet."