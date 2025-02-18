What's The Best Way To Cook Venison?

Lean, flavorful, and unique enough to spark plenty of dinner conversation, venison is tasty but tricky to cook. However, its natural flavors mean you don't have to lean so much on additional spices and flavorings to make it delicious. To find out the best way to cook venison, Food Republic spoke with chef Thomas Odermatt, founder and CEO of Butcher's Bone Broth.

"Venison is a deeply flavorful meat, and I do believe less is more," Odermatt told us. "I do like a crust, thus I use a mix of garlic and onion powder, mix a pinch of cinnamon, nutmeg, and a pinch of salt and pepper. Use this mix lightly on the venison cut." Small amounts of strong spices are the best way to season venison as they uplift the meat's natural flavors without smothering them. Were you to use a large amount of softer spices, like paprika or thyme, you'd get more crust but run the risk of it tasting like any other cut of red meat.

This rule is especially important when cooking backstraps, the filet mignon of venison. While other cuts, like round, may need some work to keep them from tasting too gamey, backstraps, ribs, shoulder, and shank are largely immune to this problem. However, knowing how to remove the gaminess from venison is an important part of cooking with it regularly. From Chinese blanching techniques to massaging it with alcohol, there are plenty of ways to ensure your venison's best flavors stand out.