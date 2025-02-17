Contrary To Popular Belief, It's Safe To Eat Steak When It Turns This Color

Now that you know brown steak is still good steak — it's just oxidized — you should also be aware that color change can still indicate spoilage, especially when combined with other signs of bad meat. Chelsey Maschhoff explained, "As long as it doesn't smell sour, feel sticky, or develop a slimy texture, it's still safe to eat." However, if the meat starts to smell rotten (it is truly unmis-steak-able) or develops an ooze — especially a green one — that certainly wasn't present when you chose your perfect steak at the store, it has likely overstayed its welcome in your fridge.

Maschhoff also mentioned that brown spots on your steak typically don't mean anything bad either, "but if the meat has a strong off-putting odor or a tacky surface, it's time to toss it." Another telltale sign your steak should be thrown out? The appearance of mold, which can develop in a variety of colors, but has a characteristic fuzzy texture.

The moral of the story is this: If your steak has turned brown in the fridge, that's the only change it has undergone, and it's within five days of you bringing it home, it's likely still safe to eat. However, if it has oxidized and also exhibits any of these other warning signs, it's best to err on the side of caution and throw it away.