Why You Need To Be Baking Cupcakes In Your Air Fryer

Move over, ovens — there's a more efficient baking appliance in town. Everyone knows you can make impossibly crispy Brussels sprouts and chicken katsu in the air fryer, but did you know you can make sweet treats in it as well? While it can't handle loose batter foods like pancakes, all you need are some liners or baking cups to make wonderfully moist cupcakes in the air fryer.

The benefits of using this miraculous cooking tool go beyond delicious texture. Baking cupcakes in the air fryer significantly reduces preheating time, which not only saves electricity or gas, but also prevents the dreaded hothouse effect that comes with a long day of baking. Depending on your recipe, it can even cut your actual cooking time by as much as half, though exact cook times vary based on the make and model of your air fryer and the size of your cupcake batch.

The air fryer's heat circulation is similar to that of a convection oven, meaning the outside of the food cooks to a perfect crust while the center stays light and fluffy — even while being decadently buttery. This doesn't just apply to cupcakes; it's also why cookies baked in the air fryer turn out so delicious.