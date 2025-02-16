Why You Need To Be Baking Cupcakes In Your Air Fryer
Move over, ovens — there's a more efficient baking appliance in town. Everyone knows you can make impossibly crispy Brussels sprouts and chicken katsu in the air fryer, but did you know you can make sweet treats in it as well? While it can't handle loose batter foods like pancakes, all you need are some liners or baking cups to make wonderfully moist cupcakes in the air fryer.
The benefits of using this miraculous cooking tool go beyond delicious texture. Baking cupcakes in the air fryer significantly reduces preheating time, which not only saves electricity or gas, but also prevents the dreaded hothouse effect that comes with a long day of baking. Depending on your recipe, it can even cut your actual cooking time by as much as half, though exact cook times vary based on the make and model of your air fryer and the size of your cupcake batch.
The air fryer's heat circulation is similar to that of a convection oven, meaning the outside of the food cooks to a perfect crust while the center stays light and fluffy — even while being decadently buttery. This doesn't just apply to cupcakes; it's also why cookies baked in the air fryer turn out so delicious.
How to make cupcakes in the air fryer
The best part about making cupcakes in the air fryer is that there's no need to change the recipe in any significant way. Just prepare your favorite batter, divide it into cupcakes, and cook them at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 10 to 13 minutes. Then test for doneness with a toothpick or knife — if it doesn't come away clean, give the cupcakes a few more minutes to finish cooking.
You may be wondering about the best and safest way to arrange cupcakes in the air fryer. While it's possible to use paper muffin liners, you need to be vigilant, as there's a risk of the paper getting caught in the heating element and catching fire. If you use paper liners, consider double-lining them or placing them inside an aluminum foil wrapper for added weight and stability. If you do use foil, be sure to avoid the dangerous mistake of letting it come in contact with the heating element, as this can also start a fire.
If your air fryer is large enough, you can use a six-cup muffin tin, but for most basket-style air fryers, it's easier to cook cupcakes in individually wrapped portions. That's why the simplest solution is to use silicone muffin cups — we like these colorful ones by Amazon Basics. These reusable liners don't need to be greased, won't stick to the cake when removed, and help reduce the need for single-use paper products.