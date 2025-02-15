Why You Should Think Twice Before Buying Farm-Raised Fish

When choosing fish for your seafood dinner, it's tempting to go for the cheapest option. And while we hate to burst your bubble (and your wallet), that affordable farm-raised fish on sale may require extra consideration before you purchase it. Some studies suggest that farmed fish, such as salmon, have a higher risk of contaminants, pesticides, and antibiotics, as well as lower nutritional value compared to wild fish.

Contaminants pose a risk in both fresh and farmed fish, as they can be passed on to the person consuming them. Farmed salmon are raised in open-net farms at high densities rather than swimming freely in rivers and lakes. As a result, farmers often feed the fish antibiotics to prevent disease outbreaks, which, when ingested by humans, can contribute to antibiotic resistance. According to a 2024 study published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, the contaminants present also create stronger antibiotic resistance in the fish and increase harmful bacteria in their gut.

Another concern people may have when buying farmed fish is its nutritional value and flavor compared to wild fish. Farmed salmon, for example, are fed a consistent diet of processed fish feed, and their fat content is considerably higher than that of wild fish. This results in a milder taste, a lighter pink hue, and a higher level of omega-6 fatty acids.