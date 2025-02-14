The 4 Affordable Alternatives You Can Try For Fresh Salmon

We get it. It can start to feel monotonous eating salmon dish after salmon dish, trying to hit the recommended seafood goals to get in your omega-3 fatty acids and other benefits as part of a well-rounded diet. It can also be expensive and confusing trying to navigate the differences between healthier wild-caught salmon over farmed Atlantic salmon. But, have no fear! We've compiled a short list of delicious options that are still packed with all the healthy goodness of salmon but come at a more affordable price point. These are variations your stomach and your wallet will love.

You'll have the freedom with any of these options to use them in place of salmon in your favorite tried and true dishes or feature them in other fantastic seafood preparations. Wild-caught salmon, the better option in the two when comparing wild versus farmed, can range from $17 to $32 a pound and sometimes more — not fun or feasible when you're on a budget. Let's get into the more affordable swaps.