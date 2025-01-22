5 Tips You Need For Sandwich Bread To Prevent A Soggy Mess

Whether you're making a sweet and savory Monte Cristo sandwich, a melty Cuban, or simply whipping together a classic turkey club for your beloved lunchtime meal, there's one thing every sandwich lover can agree on: Soggy bread has no place here. While one of the best ways to avoid this sandwich faux pas is to eat it as quickly as possible, you may also be looking for some tips and tricks on keeping your bread dry and your lunch crispy well after you've initially made it. Luckily, we've done the heavy lifting for you and have found a few strategies to get the job done.

While some tips obviously depend on what you're actually stuffing into your sandwich (like how a bunch of wet ingredients will probably not be on your side here), one of the most important factors you should focus on is your bread. If you get your bread just right, you'll be well on your way to a mush-free sandwich. From choosing the right type of bread to preparing it properly to ward off moisture, you want to make sure you're going to be chowing down on as fresh, non-mushy a sandwich as possible.