When Making Fried Chicken, Should You Dip It In Flour Or Egg First?

Dredging rules for crunchy fried chicken are simple but non-negotiable. They exist to maximize the amount and crispiness of the coating all while making the step-by-step process easy to follow. That's why when we spoke to Lance Knowling, Executive Chef of Northridge Restaurant at Woolverton Inn, he was adamant that the chicken be dipped in flour first.

"You will want to put the chicken in flour first then the egg," Knowling said. The role of egg, milk, or a combination of both is to bind the flour to the chicken in order to create a nice coating. However, when you dredge with the wet ingredient first, you actually sabotage the coating's ability to stick to the chicken. Once it hits the hot oil, wet ingredients bubble and steam, which can make a pocket between the meat and fried coating, causing it to fall off while you eat it.

However, if you start with flour, that provides a nice dry surface for the mix of dry and wet ingredients to adhere to the protein. Double-dipping your chicken by dredging it with flour, then wet ingredients, then flour again sandwiches the binding between two layers of crispiness. This is a solid rule of thumb that applies to any fried food, even if they use breadcrumbs as part of their coating.