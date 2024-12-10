One Unexpected Ingredient You Should Keep On Hand For Mocktails

It is no secret that mocktails (also known as non-alcoholic or zero-proof cocktails) have completely shifted American drinking culture in recent years. In fact, fewer than 40% of young adults in the U.S. regularly drink alcohol as of 2023 (per Gallup). As the non-alcoholic drinks sector continues to see explosive growth, even celebrity chefs like Alton Brown are expanding their bar carts with bottles of zero-proof spirits. But there's one unexpected liquor-free ingredient that Hotel Chelsea co-owner and beverage director Brian Evans believes every mocktail enthusiast should keep on hand: verjus.

Sharing his expertise with us just after the first-ever New York Bartender Week, Evans explained that "verjus, or unfermented juice of wine grapes, becomes super handy when incorporating tartaric acid without overpowering the subtleties of non-alcoholic spirits and ingredients." Tartaric acid, which occurs naturally in grapes, is a compound beloved by bartenders and mixologists looking to add a unique tangy brightness to a cocktail.

Though the name verjus is derived from the French term for green juice, this bright unripened juice can be made with red or white grapes of any variety. While most folks are familiar with using lemon to introduce sour citric acid to their drinks, a splash of tart verjus can go a long way when a hint of dry, gentle acidity is what your mocktail needs. If you're looking for inspiration, add a little bit of white verjus to tonic and soda water for a refreshing spritz, or mix some in with simple syrup and a generous pour of alcohol-free Champagne for a zero-proof French 75.