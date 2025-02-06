Trader Joe's Finally Has A Canned Staple Shoppers Are Excited To Try
A brand-new pantry staple has officially arrived at Trader Joe's, and fans are welcoming it with open arms. According to sources across multiple social media platforms, TJ's branded canned lentils have been spotted on shelves. The latest addition to Trader Joe's long line of canned staples is being sold for 99 cents. The product is certified kosher, contains 80 calories per serving, and is labeled as a "good source of fiber" on its simple packaging.
This isn't the first time Trader Joe's has offered lentils — Trader Joe's branded steamed lentils have previously been available in the refrigerated section. However, fans are clearly excited to stock up on this more shelf-stable option.
One Reddit user who scored a can of their own shared, "So good I ate them out of the can." Another lucky shopper who has already tried the product claimed that the canned lentils are perfectly salted. One commenter was impressed by the price compared to other grocers, writing, "Wow I'm excited for this!!! I can only find canned lentils at one other store and they're like $3 a piece." Others were pleased that the product contains whole lentils rather than a blended soup, making it even more versatile for lentil-based recipes.
Pair these brand new lentils with other Trader Joe's favorites
For Trader Joe's shoppers who have yet to discover the awesomeness of lentils, this hearty ingredient belongs to the legume family, alongside beans and chickpeas. Lentils are a great option for anyone looking to add more plant-based protein to their diet. When brainstorming ways to use Trader Joe's newest canned legume, spiced lentil soup is only the beginning.
For more out-of-the-box recipes featuring other Trader Joe's ingredients, try whipping up a three-ingredient Mediterranean-inspired lentil salad using a can or two of the new lentils, crumbled feta cheese, and Trader Joe's Bruschetta Sauce. You can also shape the lentils into patties and fry up vegetarian lentil burgers, topping them with slices of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese for a tangy twist on traditional all-American cheeseburgers. Or, turn the lentils into meatballs, toss them in your favorite Trader Joe's pasta sauce, and serve them over a seasonal ravioli flavor like Butternut Squash or Roasted Cauliflower and Cheese.