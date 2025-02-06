Trader Joe's Finally Has A Canned Staple Shoppers Are Excited To Try

A brand-new pantry staple has officially arrived at Trader Joe's, and fans are welcoming it with open arms. According to sources across multiple social media platforms, TJ's branded canned lentils have been spotted on shelves. The latest addition to Trader Joe's long line of canned staples is being sold for 99 cents. The product is certified kosher, contains 80 calories per serving, and is labeled as a "good source of fiber" on its simple packaging.

This isn't the first time Trader Joe's has offered lentils — Trader Joe's branded steamed lentils have previously been available in the refrigerated section. However, fans are clearly excited to stock up on this more shelf-stable option.

One Reddit user who scored a can of their own shared, "So good I ate them out of the can." Another lucky shopper who has already tried the product claimed that the canned lentils are perfectly salted. One commenter was impressed by the price compared to other grocers, writing, "Wow I'm excited for this!!! I can only find canned lentils at one other store and they're like $3 a piece." Others were pleased that the product contains whole lentils rather than a blended soup, making it even more versatile for lentil-based recipes.