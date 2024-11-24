Spice Up Your Hot Chocolate With An Unexpected Infusion

Hot chocolate feels like it was invented specifically to ease dull and rainy days. If your daily dopamine routine includes a perfectly chocolatey cup of this warm drink, it might be time to explore new ways to enliven your go-to recipe. One easy way to elevate your hot chocolate is by infusing it with chai.

Chai (not "chai tea") is characterized by its rich flavor and fragrant spices, typically including a blend of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, black peppercorn, nutmeg, and cloves. This hearty beverage originates from India and can vary in its selection of ingredients, but it is always celebrated for its balance of spice and sweetness. A chai-chocolate infusion creates the perfect harmony of grounding, spiced warmth and smooth, indulgent hot chocolate.

To prepare the infusion, add a quality bag of chai to your hot chocolate and let the flavors seep into your drink. Remember that the longer you steep the tea bag, the stronger the chai notes will be. Remove the tea bag based on your spice preference — the aromas should speak for themselves.