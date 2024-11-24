Spice Up Your Hot Chocolate With An Unexpected Infusion
Hot chocolate feels like it was invented specifically to ease dull and rainy days. If your daily dopamine routine includes a perfectly chocolatey cup of this warm drink, it might be time to explore new ways to enliven your go-to recipe. One easy way to elevate your hot chocolate is by infusing it with chai.
Chai (not "chai tea") is characterized by its rich flavor and fragrant spices, typically including a blend of cinnamon, cardamom, ginger, black peppercorn, nutmeg, and cloves. This hearty beverage originates from India and can vary in its selection of ingredients, but it is always celebrated for its balance of spice and sweetness. A chai-chocolate infusion creates the perfect harmony of grounding, spiced warmth and smooth, indulgent hot chocolate.
To prepare the infusion, add a quality bag of chai to your hot chocolate and let the flavors seep into your drink. Remember that the longer you steep the tea bag, the stronger the chai notes will be. Remove the tea bag based on your spice preference — the aromas should speak for themselves.
Tips to elevate your chai-infused hot chocolate
To embrace the ritual of tea-making, you could also mix all your ingredients in a pan and prepare it yourself. Simply add your chai spices and hot chocolate powder to your desired milk (plant-based milk is an option too) and warm it over medium-high heat. After a few minutes, allow it to simmer while stirring to ensure the flavors are evenly distributed. When it's reached your desired temperature, grab a strainer, pour your chai-chocolate concoction into your favorite mug, and add a dusting of cinnamon for some extra spice.
Those looking for an upgrade from the Americanized take on chai may wish to sprinkle some extra spices into this unassuming hot chocolate blend for a more traditionally inspired drink. Chile powder or cayenne are sometimes included in chai recipes, and will perfectly elevate the flavors in the mix. The best part is you can adjust the chocolate-to-spice ratio depending on your mood or heat tolerance.
A cup of chai always pairs well with a drop of honey (in case you're wondering how to layer up on sweetness in this infusion). Simply swirl in as much honey as your taste buds can handle. If you're craving even more chocolate and sweetness, a generous spoon of Nutella might actually be the secret to a 10/10 hot chocolate-chai beverage.