It's So Easy To Swap In Vegan Butter For All Your Favorite Cookie Recipes

Butter is the base of many delicious cookie recipes, and it's for good reason! Butter provides baked goods with the necessary fats, a rich depth of flavor, and a tender crumb. However, it can feel disheartening if you have dietary restrictions like dairy sensitivity or have adopted a vegan lifestyle, especially when that new cookie recipe you've been eyeing uses regular butter, and you don't know how to make suitable replacements. Vegan dessert lovers rejoice — you can swap standard butter for the vegan variety in all of your cookies. Better yet, it's a straightforward ratio of a 1:1 substitute.

If your recipe calls for two cups of dairy butter, you swap it with the same amount of the plant-based variety. The main thing to note is that you'll want to rely on a type that offers a higher fat percentage. Since standard butter has 80% fat content, you'll want to use a plant-based one that has 80% fat as well. This way, the total fat content does not change throughout the recipe when making the exchange, which could alter the structure of the dough.