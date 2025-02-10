The Absolute Best Type Of Tortillas To Use For Fish Tacos

It doesn't have to be taco Tuesday in order to enjoy a great fish taco. In the battle for tortilla supremacy across the taco world, the pros and cons of using either flour or corn are highly contested. For most people, it comes down to taste. When speaking to Food Republic, chef Richard Sandoval of his eponymous hospitality group said there's only one true winner when it comes to fish tacos: corn.

Food Republic had the pleasure of speaking with Sandoval about all the dos and don'ts when it comes to making deliciously authentic fish tacos. The reign of corn tortillas comes down to "the perfect balance of structure and flavor" when used with fish or shellfish. Sandoval explained, "Their slightly firmer texture holds up better against the moisture of the fish and salsa, preventing sogginess. Flavor-wise, corn tortillas add a subtle earthiness that complements the natural sweetness of fresh seafood."

Not only does the structural integrity and flavor profile of corn tortillas lend themselves to be a better option as a whole, but the use of corn is deeply ingrained in Mexican cooking. Sandoval continued, "Regionally, coastal areas of Mexico — like Baja California and Sinaloa — traditionally use corn tortillas for fish tacos due to their deep-rooted history in indigenous Mexican cuisine. Corn is the foundation of Mexican cooking, and in these regions, it pairs naturally with the light, fresh flavors of seafood." A common saying in the culinary world is that food that grows together goes together, with corn being the dominant crop for many areas in Mexico, it's no wonder it would be the better option, especially in coastal regions.