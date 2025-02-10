The Absolute Best Type Of Tortillas To Use For Fish Tacos
It doesn't have to be taco Tuesday in order to enjoy a great fish taco. In the battle for tortilla supremacy across the taco world, the pros and cons of using either flour or corn are highly contested. For most people, it comes down to taste. When speaking to Food Republic, chef Richard Sandoval of his eponymous hospitality group said there's only one true winner when it comes to fish tacos: corn.
Food Republic had the pleasure of speaking with Sandoval about all the dos and don'ts when it comes to making deliciously authentic fish tacos. The reign of corn tortillas comes down to "the perfect balance of structure and flavor" when used with fish or shellfish. Sandoval explained, "Their slightly firmer texture holds up better against the moisture of the fish and salsa, preventing sogginess. Flavor-wise, corn tortillas add a subtle earthiness that complements the natural sweetness of fresh seafood."
Not only does the structural integrity and flavor profile of corn tortillas lend themselves to be a better option as a whole, but the use of corn is deeply ingrained in Mexican cooking. Sandoval continued, "Regionally, coastal areas of Mexico — like Baja California and Sinaloa — traditionally use corn tortillas for fish tacos due to their deep-rooted history in indigenous Mexican cuisine. Corn is the foundation of Mexican cooking, and in these regions, it pairs naturally with the light, fresh flavors of seafood." A common saying in the culinary world is that food that grows together goes together, with corn being the dominant crop for many areas in Mexico, it's no wonder it would be the better option, especially in coastal regions.
The best type and proper preparation of corn tortillas in fish tacos
For fish taco aficionados like chef Richard Sandoval, any corn tortilla simply won't do. Though they would be a show-stopping statement at your next taco night, he said blue corn tortillas aren't best suited for fish tacos due to their nuttier flavor and denser feel. The main component of fish tacos is, obviously, the fish, so when choosing a type of tortilla, you want to make sure that the supporting cast isn't overpowering the star of the dish.
Sandoval prefers white corn tortillas for their "softer, more pliable texture that makes them easy to fold while still holding up well. Yellow corn tortillas tend to be slightly more robust and offer a bit more chew, which works well if you're using a heavier batter-fried fish." Think of fried Baja fish tacos rather than, say, grilled Baja fish tacos.
If using store-bought tortillas, you won't want to build your taco with them straight from the package, make sure to prepare them by gently heating them. Adding a little moisture to them prior to heating will give your store-bought tortillas a from scratch feel.
For the how-to in heating them, Sandoval prefers the use of an open flame or on a dry comal (griddle). Heating them first "enhances their flavor and makes them more resistant to tearing." He told us that you'll only need about 20-30 seconds on each side. If you're making a particularly juicy taco, don't be afraid to double up on the tortilla — however, Sandoval also told us, "Another trick is to brush tortillas lightly with oil and warm them on a comal to create a slight barrier that helps prevent them from breaking down."
When is flour better and how to make tortillas at home
Chef Richard Sandoval does, however, note that flour tortillas are more common in Northern Mexico — largely due to the Spanish invasion and the fact that wheat grows more easily in the North than corn. He explained, "They offer a soft, chewy texture that pairs well with heartier fish like swordfish or salmon." Or they're great when making a taco featuring something like fried catfish, as catfish is a heartier fish and could use the extra support.
Making your own tortillas isn't as daunting as it might seem. Either with corn or flour, the ingredient list is quite small — so small you can count them on one hand. All you'll need is masa (aka corn flour), water, and salt. Flour tortillas will require two more ingredients: baking powder and some type of fat (oil or butter or lard) — or get creative and use buttermilk bacon fat. If you want pillowy soft flour tortillas, brew some tomatillo infused water with the husks. It will also give you extra depth in flavor and may give you something to taco-bout at your next dinner party.