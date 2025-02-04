How To Give Your Store-Bought Tortillas A From-Scratch Taste & Texture

There's nothing like experiencing restaurant-quality food in your own home — and no, we don't mean ordering takeout. You have to admit that those dinner delivery or lunch leftovers just don't taste as good, and it can feel impossible to recreate restaurant food at home. Some of the hardest ingredients to master are the simplest, like a good ole tortilla. A staple in South American and Mexican cuisine, restaurant tortillas are fluffy and moist in all the right places yet have that nicely seared crunch just when you need them to. Getting that same effect with store-bought tortillas is impossible, right? Wrong.

Think of store-bought tortillas as a gateway, not a barrier to your cooking. By all means, try making restaurant-quality flour tortillas from scratch — or use some simple kitchen hacks to breathe new life into a pack from the grocer. The quintessential step to improving your tortillas is warming them up. Thankfully, there are a variety of ways to do this, both for flour and corn tortillas, depending on what best suits your dish and your preferred texture.

Some hacks to upgrading your tortillas require prep ahead of heating them up, but that's simply to make the most out of each one. With so many methods to choose from, ranging from quick and easy to requiring more specialized tools, you'll have restaurant-quality tortillas at home in no time — and nobody will be able to tell you got them at the store earlier that day.