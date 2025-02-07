The Simple Rule To Follow When Adding Chiles To Homemade Salsa

Making salsa at home can be a fun way to spice up taco night or put your home stamp on a cocktail hour snack. You get to choose your flavors, your heat levels, and if all goes well, you can even jar it and send it to friends and family as a thoughtful, personalized present. While it's relatively simple to make a good salsa, there are some keys to remember to ensure you maximize your flavor. One of the most important is to toast your chiles — just as vital in a chipotle salsa as a charred tomato one.

According to chef and restauranteur Richard Sandoval, this is one of the most important steps to getting flavor from dried chiles. He told Food Republic, "Toasting dried chiles in a dry pan or lightly frying them releases their oils and deepens their flavor. If you skip this step, the salsa can taste flat."

When it comes to whether to use fresh or dried chiles in your salsa, the answer is a simple one: Why not both? The two forms of pepper provide different attributes that will impact the overall flavor of the salsa. "Fresh chiles add brightness and heat, while dried chiles bring deeper, smoky complexity," Sandoval said. "I love using a mix — fresh for vibrancy, dried for depth." Adding a few dried serrano peppers to a salsa verde cruda adds complexity and a robust flavor that balances the vegetal taste of the fresh chiles.