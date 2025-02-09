What Not To Do When Grilling Hot Dogs
Those who have mastered the art of the grill know that different meats need different techniques. For instance, grilling franks may seem basic, but there may actually be some big hot dog mistakes you need to stop making.
For some expert insight on what not to do when grilling hot dogs, Food Republic queried chef and author Sean Martin, who had some pro tips to share for serving up delicious dogs. A superior final result begins foundationally with the brand of hot dogs you choose. "Our first recommendation is to buy thicker hot dogs," Martin explained. "A hot dog with a thicker diameter grills easier and adds more yield to your finished dish."
Searing those scrumptious juices inside your franks is easier with stockier dogs that have higher fat content — they will retain their moisture better because they have more internal juices to spare. So, even if you leave a dog on the heat longer than you meant to, you're still going to get a meaty, juicy bite. You'll also be less likely to lose a 'furter between the grills with those more girthsome links. It's also a good idea to preheat your grill, so the dogs aren't hitting it at a too-low temperature, which can result in making them tougher or more dried out thanks to an extended cook time.
Proper procedures for a well-grilled hot dog
The temperature of the grill is also more impactful than many realize, and Sean Martin informed us that hot dogs should be cooked on a lower heat than other meats. "Target 350 to 375 degrees Fahrenheit, so you can achieve a golden exterior and have a warm interior," Martin advised. "This avoids the classic burnt hot dog and cool center." While a steak should be cooked over high heat to get a good sear and a juicy inside, hot dogs run the risk of getting a burned exterior or splitting their casings if the temp is too high.
Hot dogs also require different handling than their meaty counterparts. While many chefs agree that steaks and burgers should only be flipped one time on the grill, hot dogs can and should be turned and moved multiple times to facilitate even cooking and, again, to keep their casings from splitting open, which can happen if they're left in one position for a prolonged amount of time.
The proper equipment can greatly aid in your grilling endeavors, as well, like instant-read thermometers, high-heat gloves, and long tongs. But gadgets that some consider to be grilling staples are actually unnecessary. "Avoid the gimmicky tools for score marks; those are a waste of money," Martin shared. After all, hatch marks on steaks are overrated — and using a fancy gismo to cut score marks into a hot dog is just as unnecessary. Various devices can be purchased to score or spiralize franks, but if you want to create cut marks in your dogs to attain extra char and create crevices for your condiments to sink into, a good, sharp knife is all you need — you don't need to sacrifice storage space and money for a special tool.