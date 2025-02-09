Those who have mastered the art of the grill know that different meats need different techniques. For instance, grilling franks may seem basic, but there may actually be some big hot dog mistakes you need to stop making.

For some expert insight on what not to do when grilling hot dogs, Food Republic queried chef and author Sean Martin, who had some pro tips to share for serving up delicious dogs. A superior final result begins foundationally with the brand of hot dogs you choose. "Our first recommendation is to buy thicker hot dogs," Martin explained. "A hot dog with a thicker diameter grills easier and adds more yield to your finished dish."

Searing those scrumptious juices inside your franks is easier with stockier dogs that have higher fat content — they will retain their moisture better because they have more internal juices to spare. So, even if you leave a dog on the heat longer than you meant to, you're still going to get a meaty, juicy bite. You'll also be less likely to lose a 'furter between the grills with those more girthsome links. It's also a good idea to preheat your grill, so the dogs aren't hitting it at a too-low temperature, which can result in making them tougher or more dried out thanks to an extended cook time.