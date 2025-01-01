Why Hatch Marks On Steaks Are Overrated

It's not easy to get dazzling crosshatch marks on your meat when you're grilling since it involves precise angles and careful timing. But if you've never managed to master the technique, the good news is that it's actually overrated anyway according to Jorge Guzmán, a James Beard Award finalist and chef at Chilango in Minneapolis and Sueño in Dayton. Food Republic spoke to him to find out more.

"You do not need crosshatch marks on your steak," Guzmán told us. The reason is that the branded marks created by the grill may look attractive, but they stop you from getting an even brown crust across the entire surface of the meat — and that crust adds so much in terms of both taste and texture. With grill marks, only a small portion of the exterior develops a rich seared flavor, and the parts in between the lines remain pale and unseared.

Leaving meat on hot grates until it's developed charred lines can also lead to it becoming overcooked — or the lines themselves can start to taste overly charred and burned. According to Guzmán, "not flipping it enough" is one of the key mistakes to avoid when cooking steak. Rather than only flipping it once halfway through cooking, you should "turn your meat every 45 seconds or so for a more even cook," the chef advised, because "the more you turn it, the more caramelized it gets."