The Best Times To Use Whole Allspice Vs Ground

Adding spices to a recipe is like putting the cherry on top of an ice cream sundae. They provide depth of flavor that ties the ingredients together and while it's important to consider what spices and how much to use, it's also best to consider their state and the time during your cooking that's best to incorporate them. This is especially important for a pantry staple like allspice that comes both ground and whole. Want to know when it's best to use each variety and when to add them in? Well, Food Republic spoke to Jennifer Kellison, director of innovation at Frontier Co-op and Simply Organic, in an exclusive interview to get you all the answers.

According to Kellison, the general rule of timing for adding spices to your dish is that it depends on whether the spices are ground or whole. Kellison explained, "Whole spices are typically used in early cooking, while ground spices are often used once the cooking process has started."

Since heat affects the flavor release of spices, it's good to know how much heat exposure your spices should get, which depends on whether they're whole or ground. So, since whole spices need more time to release their oils and permeate the dish, you want to add them in the first stages of cooking. This goes for all kinds of spices, including allspice — just note that if you're using ground allspice, it's easier to add throughout the cooking process because the finer texture incorporates quickly. She also informed us that "tasting the dish throughout the cooking process is always encouraged, so you can adjust the seasoning as needed."