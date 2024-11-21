These Are The Best Spices For Mulled Wine

When winter finally rears its head and the cold comes sweeping in, few things are more comforting than a steaming cup of mulled wine. Whether you call it glühwein like the Germans or glögg like the Swedish, this wonderfully Christmas-y concoction is the ultimate winter warmer. But instead of cracking open a pre-made bottle and chucking half an orange in there, consider making your own mulled wine recipe this year. It's so much better, and really doesn't take much effort at all — except for choosing from a seemingly overwhelming number of spices.

To find out which spices are essential for mulled wine, we asked Gabriel Corbett, sommelier of the Michelin-starred bar Jônt in Washington D.C. He uses spices that imitate the flavors a wine might absorb when it ages in oak. These will work with the natural flavors of the wine itself to really elevate it, rather than overpowering it with sweetness and spice. "Cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves, allspice, [and] star anise" are all great options, according to Corbett.

These spices are warming, subtly sweet, and nutty, lending your wine a spicy complexity. They also happen to be classic mulled wine additions, and will surely give your drink a deeply comforting, familiar nose and flavor that is sure to be a holiday hit.