The Whipped Ingredient The Pasta Queen Adds To Pesto For A Show-Stopping Sauce

If you're looking to take pasta night to the next level, who better to turn to than the Queen herself? Cookbook author and social media star Nadia Caterina Munno — also known as The Pasta Queen — is known for her exuberant and approachable recipe videos that highlight the wonders of Italian cuisine. Recently, Munno posted an Instagram video sharing the recipe for "Cleopatra of Sicily," a roasted tomato and pesto-laden pasta featured in her latest book, "The Pasta Queen: The Art of Italian Cooking."

In the video, the Queen lets her followers in on her secret for making the perfect pesto sauce using one luscious ingredient: whipped ricotta. Munno's sauce starts with the same components as any classic pesto — fresh basil, garlic, parmesan, pine nuts, and olive oil — but gets a flavor upgrade with the addition of pecorino cheese and pistachios. However, the Queen takes her pesto to the next level by adding a generous helping of creamy ricotta.

Not only does the herbaceous sauce benefit from ricotta's uniquely tangy notes, but it also takes on an airy, velvety texture as the soft cheese gets whipped into the other ingredients. While this luxe sauce is ideal for dressing a plate of pasta, it would be just as spectacular as a dip for crunchy crudités or simply spread on a slice of toasted sourdough. Either way, as the Pasta Queen says, "Nonna would be proud!"