Make Pancakes With A Cheesy Ingredient For The Fluffiest Result

We all know how to make pancakes, right? Flour, egg, milk, a little touch of baking powder. Pancakes are not exactly the first thing that springs to mind when we think of recipes in need of an upgrade. The pancake method has remained pretty much unchanged for years and for good reason — it works. It's good! But who would we be to stop at just "good", right? The pursuit of the perfect pancake is a never-ending quest. There are plenty of delicious ways to upgrade that classic pancake recipe, and one unexpected addition is sure to give you the fluffiest pancakes every time: ricotta. What, the cheese? That's right.

Whipping ricotta into your pancake batter leaves you with a light, almost unbelievably fluffy final result, with a subtle milky, creamy flavor and, remarkably, a slight hint of citrus. The ricotta hydrates the batter, making it lighter, and brings creaminess and fattiness, too, which makes for a beautifully soft mouthfeel, almost soufflé-like in texture. You won't end up with a cheesy flavor, either, so there's nothing to worry about on that front. Ricotta's got a very mild, milky flavor that works perfectly with sweets — that's nothing new, either. Giada De Laurentiis has been making chocolate ricotta toast since she was a child. When you add ricotta to your pancake routine, you'll end up with light, surprisingly complex pancakes that'll be a game changer for brunch.