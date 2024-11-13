Dot Your Pizza With Ricotta For A Creamier Bite Every Time

The moisture-rich cheese ricotta typically fills saucy pasta dishes like homemade lasagna and stuffed shells. However, it doesn't have to stop at pasta dishes. You can also pack a creamy punch by dolloping it on top of a pizza for decadent results.

Ricotta's soft, smooth consistency and taste that's milky and slightly nutty, while remaining somewhat plain, is similar to mozzarella cheese, which makes it a perfect addition to pizza. Just place fresh ricotta into a piping or sandwich bag and snip off the corner and pipe little mounds on top of each slice. This way, each bite has a fresh, slightly sweet pop of cheesy flavor.

It also works great as a spread on the base instead of tomato sauce for a more luscious texture, AKA a "white" pizza. To do so, combine ricotta with another more pungent cheese, like parmesan and some garlic oil, and spread it over the crust before baking for a bold base and the ideal vessel for any other ingredients you love as toppings.