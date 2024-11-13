Dot Your Pizza With Ricotta For A Creamier Bite Every Time
The moisture-rich cheese ricotta typically fills saucy pasta dishes like homemade lasagna and stuffed shells. However, it doesn't have to stop at pasta dishes. You can also pack a creamy punch by dolloping it on top of a pizza for decadent results.
Ricotta's soft, smooth consistency and taste that's milky and slightly nutty, while remaining somewhat plain, is similar to mozzarella cheese, which makes it a perfect addition to pizza. Just place fresh ricotta into a piping or sandwich bag and snip off the corner and pipe little mounds on top of each slice. This way, each bite has a fresh, slightly sweet pop of cheesy flavor.
It also works great as a spread on the base instead of tomato sauce for a more luscious texture, AKA a "white" pizza. To do so, combine ricotta with another more pungent cheese, like parmesan and some garlic oil, and spread it over the crust before baking for a bold base and the ideal vessel for any other ingredients you love as toppings.
More ways to add ricotta to create different pizzas
Whether you decide to dollop on ricotta after baking the pizza or use it as a substitute for sauce, you can also consider incorporating other ingredients into the cheese to pack in more flavor. For example, chop up some fresh herbs, such as basil, and mix into the cheese. Use with any traditional tomato sauce to add a sweet, peppery note.
Maybe you're not making a traditional pizza at all. You can still use a ricotta variety. For a Buffalo chicken or barbecue sauce-based pie, you can create a ranch-inspired version by combining seasonings like salt, dill, chives, and garlic with the cheese. The salty, garlicky-herby punch will compliment the spicy, buttery taste of Buffalo and the smoky, mesquite flavor of barbecue.
You can also add spicy elements like diced jalapeños and spoon generous portions on top of a pepperoni pizza. The jalapeños' spiciness shines with the savory meat, while the ricotta provides relief from the heat and a mellow bite. Don't forget to drizzle hot honey before serving to help all of the flavors shine and give it all a sweet finish.