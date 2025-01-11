What Exactly Is Russian Egg Salad And How Is It Different From The Rest?

Russia certainly isn't the only country to boast its own special style of this dish — in fact, there are many international renditions of egg salad, with unique versions found on nearly every continent. When compared to the layered components of the Russian potato-and-pickle adorned dish, the classic American egg salad is relatively simple, relying on mayonnaise, mustard, lemon juice, and herbs like chives and scallions to flavor the eggs. French oeuf mayonnaise is similarly straightforward, using the same main ingredients as the American version, but the difference lies in the presentation: The creamy mayo and mustard-based dressing is dolloped on top of whole (or halved) boiled eggs, rather than mixed into chopped eggs.

There are also several international variations of the dish that forgo mayonnaise altogether. In Poland, cream cheese is used to create a luscious egg salad that's thick enough to serve as a dip or spread onto a bagel. Hungarian egg salad, studded with capers, relies on a tangy mix of sour cream, white vinegar, and butter to set it apart.

Another delightfully tart take on the dish comes from Senegal, where the beloved salade cote cap verte is made by dressing salad greens and chopped eggs with tarragon vinegar. Meanwhile, in China's Sichuan province, salty and pungent preserved eggs — known as century eggs — are sliced and topped with garlic, soy sauce, vinegar, and chili oil to create a spicy, umami-rich dish called pidan.