Starbucks' New Limited Menu Includes A 'Midnight Drink' And Valentine's Sips

As the cold months linger on, Starbucks is bringing the low-key cozy vibes with the launch of new blackberry sage Refreshers and Valentine's Day beverages. Available starting February 4, Starbucks patrons can try the new blend of juices and herbs with the blackberry sage and blackberry sage lemonade refreshers. The sweetness of the berries blends nicely with the warm overtone to create a drink that keeps you feeling balanced and rejuvenated. Billy Alteri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in a press release that he wants customers to "imagine you're walking through a garden smelling fresh herbs and then berries."

Also featured in the blackberry sage release is the Midnight Drink. Using the same base as the Refreshers — flavors of sweet blackberries, sage, and green coffee extract, all shaken with ice — the Midnight drink also incorporates coconut milk, which is naturally sweet and great for making creamy drinks like milkshakes and lattes. Similar to the previous spicy lemonade Refresher with cold foam, the blackberry sage Refreshers and Midnight Drink will only be available for a limited time before summer drinks take over.