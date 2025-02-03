Starbucks' New Limited Menu Includes A 'Midnight Drink' And Valentine's Sips
As the cold months linger on, Starbucks is bringing the low-key cozy vibes with the launch of new blackberry sage Refreshers and Valentine's Day beverages. Available starting February 4, Starbucks patrons can try the new blend of juices and herbs with the blackberry sage and blackberry sage lemonade refreshers. The sweetness of the berries blends nicely with the warm overtone to create a drink that keeps you feeling balanced and rejuvenated. Billy Alteri, lead beverage developer for Starbucks, said in a press release that he wants customers to "imagine you're walking through a garden smelling fresh herbs and then berries."
Also featured in the blackberry sage release is the Midnight Drink. Using the same base as the Refreshers — flavors of sweet blackberries, sage, and green coffee extract, all shaken with ice — the Midnight drink also incorporates coconut milk, which is naturally sweet and great for making creamy drinks like milkshakes and lattes. Similar to the previous spicy lemonade Refresher with cold foam, the blackberry sage Refreshers and Midnight Drink will only be available for a limited time before summer drinks take over.
Starbucks is also selling new Valentine's Day merch
Also releasing on February 4 for a limited time are two new Valentine's themed drinks. The chocolate-covered strawberry creme Frappuccino is a blended drink made of strawberry puree, your milk of choice, Starbucks Frappuccino chips, and ice, all topped with whipped cream and a chocolate drizzle. The second Valentine's sip is the chocolate hazelnut cookie cold brew — a coffee mixed with vanilla syrup and topped with cookie crumbles and a specially flavored cream cold foam. Both of these drinks are a sweet-tooth's delight, but if it's still not sugary enough, you can add an extra pack now that Starbucks has brought back its cafe freebies.
Customers can also sip these beverages in style with the newly released collection of Valentine's Day themed cups and tumblers covered in brightly colored hearts and floral designs. Plus, whether you're using a newly purchased tumbler or one from last season, customers who bring in a clean, personal cup can earn a $0.10 discount on their drink, and Starbucks Rewards members will gain an extra 25 Bonus Stars. Note that exclusions apply and not all stores participate.