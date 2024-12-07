The 3 Basic Fish Fillet Cuts You Should Know

If you've ever been in the mood for seafood but decided against it because you just aren't sure how to begin tackling an umami-flavored fish dish in the kitchen, you are not alone. Seafood can be a daunting cuisine to dive into — pun intended — especially when there are so many different cuts and styles of fish to distinguish between.

For those just beginning your adventure into the world of seafood preparation, we recommend starting with a simple fish fillet. A fillet refers to the meat on either side of a fish that usually also contains some of the fish skin, although that can be easily removed with a quick slice of your knife. Whether you are prepping for a homemade fried fish sandwich or a poached salmon with dill sauce, it's important to know the different ways to cut into your fish fillet.

The three ways that a fillet can be sliced are whole fillet style, J-cut, or V-cut. Deciding between these different techniques is up to your individual taste and texture preference, the portion of fish you require, and how you are planning to cook your fish.