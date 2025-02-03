The Ideal Tea To Use When Mixing Up Non-Alcoholic Drinks
From the soft earthiness of green tea to the subtle flavors of herbal and fruit infusions, you can't beat iced tea as a flavorful base for your non-alcoholic cocktails. Richly layered and aromatic, teas offer endless possibilities for non-alcoholic drinks. You can even elevate the aesthetic of your iced tea with some dried flowers for an elegant and tasty drink.
With that being said, iced teas aren't a 1:1 substitute for specific alcohols because their flavors are too different, Richie Barrow — group general manager of food and beverage at Tribe Hotels Group – told Food Republic. Instead, he suggests choosing herbal teas for their flavors and versatility when crafting a non-alcoholic drink. For example, "If someone is looking to wind down, then I would suggest the array of caffeine-free teas (chamomile, mint)," said Barrow. Chamomile is delicately sweet and tastes fantastic when paired with honey, mint, and freshly cut strawberries. Add vanilla and a creamy base for an iced tea latte-inspired mocktail. On the other hand, mint tea pairs well with muddled berries, watermelon, or citrus fruits — and don't forget the additional sprigs of fresh mint or rosemary.
Barrow also recommended herbal rooibos teas with a naturally sweet taste strong enough to hold other flavors like chocolate and vanilla. Barrow added, "If you wanted to add more depth to the tea, I would suggest adding freshly cut fruits, whole berries, or some spices (cardamom, cinnamon, etc.) to the brew. This adds a beautiful, delicate flavor." You could also pair rooibos with cranberries and sliced apples to make a non-alcoholic version of a sugar and spice sangria.
More tips for mixing non-alcoholic tea drinks
While Barrow recommends chamomile, mint, and rooibos for non-alcoholic beverages, these aren't the only options. Rosebud or lemongrass tea are also herbal teas worth exploring. Both teas are deliciously aromatic and pair well with fresh fruits and herbs like mint and rosemary. Green and white teas infused with tropical flavors like coconut, mango, and passionfruit are also great options — but be warned: They both have caffeine. You could even pair these teas with fruit juices, coconut water, mint, and lime for a tea version of the mojito.
Whichever tea blend you select, the perfect glass of iced tea begins with brewing. To make excellent homemade iced tea, Barrow recommended brewing your tea hot. "Often, we want to get as much flavor out of the brew as possible so that it stands alongside the other ingredients," he said. Brewing your tea using hot water and then letting it cool allows the full flavor to be extracted. Barrow suggested, "These can be brewed in advance and kept in your fridge to pour over ice. When doing this, I would suggest that you brew a very strong brew that can then sit in a glass with ice diluting slowly." A potent brew ensures the tea maintains its flavor as your ice melts — and infused iced cubes (as you might pair with soda cocktails) can further add to the experience of your drink.