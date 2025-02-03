The Ideal Tea To Use When Mixing Up Non-Alcoholic Drinks

From the soft earthiness of green tea to the subtle flavors of herbal and fruit infusions, you can't beat iced tea as a flavorful base for your non-alcoholic cocktails. Richly layered and aromatic, teas offer endless possibilities for non-alcoholic drinks. You can even elevate the aesthetic of your iced tea with some dried flowers for an elegant and tasty drink.

With that being said, iced teas aren't a 1:1 substitute for specific alcohols because their flavors are too different, Richie Barrow — group general manager of food and beverage at Tribe Hotels Group – told Food Republic. Instead, he suggests choosing herbal teas for their flavors and versatility when crafting a non-alcoholic drink. For example, "If someone is looking to wind down, then I would suggest the array of caffeine-free teas (chamomile, mint)," said Barrow. Chamomile is delicately sweet and tastes fantastic when paired with honey, mint, and freshly cut strawberries. Add vanilla and a creamy base for an iced tea latte-inspired mocktail. On the other hand, mint tea pairs well with muddled berries, watermelon, or citrus fruits — and don't forget the additional sprigs of fresh mint or rosemary.

Barrow also recommended herbal rooibos teas with a naturally sweet taste strong enough to hold other flavors like chocolate and vanilla. Barrow added, "If you wanted to add more depth to the tea, I would suggest adding freshly cut fruits, whole berries, or some spices (cardamom, cinnamon, etc.) to the brew. This adds a beautiful, delicate flavor." You could also pair rooibos with cranberries and sliced apples to make a non-alcoholic version of a sugar and spice sangria.