Elevate The Aesthetic Of Your Iced Tea Drinks With One Simple Addition

There's nothing quite as refreshing as a big gulp of ice-cold tea. However, there's a secret to achieving an elevated beverage: Simply add dried flowers and herbs to your brew. These ingredients are an easy way to impart a floral, refreshing taste. They're also perfect for taking a tea base you love, like black or green tea, and putting your own unique spin on it.

Choosing the right kind of dried flowers is key. After all, we don't recommend buying sprayed carnations from the grocery store and expecting to make floral tea. Ensure the flowers you source are non-toxic, edible varieties that haven't been sprayed with colors or chemicals for preservation.

Some edible varieties include echinacea, roses, hibiscus, calendula, and elderflowers. You can purchase ready-to-use dried florals and dried herbs from the grocery store — or, if you're up for the challenge (and have the patience), grow your own flowers and herbs before air-drying them to use in your creations. Better yet, you can learn how to make dried herbs without even turning on the oven. Whichever route you choose, you'll need to pick a tea base and a dried floral and herb combo to curate a one-of-a-kind brew.