The Simple Vegetable Mistake You're Probably Making With Bolognese

The soffritto, a mix of minced onions, celery, and carrot, is one of the main flavor bases of just about any Italian sauce. With bolognese, the real flavor comes from the ingredients melding together, so it's natural to think the soffritto should be cooked with the raw meat before adding in everything else. But Anthony Marini, chef and owner of The Pass and The Italian Boy After Dark, told Food Republic that he takes issue with this.

"The truth is it is a common mistake," Marini said. "Meat and vegetables require different types of cooking. The meat should be well caramelized, so it needs high heat and plenty of agitation, while the vegetables must be browned slowly over low heat." While it may be tempting to keep all those meat juices in your sauce, they actually produce less flavor than letting them evaporate, so the meat can develop some roasted texture of its own. Similarly, vegetables need to sweat out their moisture so that their sugars can brown, adding even more roasted flavor to the sauce rather than a clean, vegetable taste.

"It's best to use two pans and then combine them all into one," Marini informed us. When cooked together, neither component of the sauce can reach its full potential. If you must use a single pot or pan, cook the meat first and set it aside before browning the vegetables in the leftover fat. This is just one way to help your vegetables be all they can be and make an excellent sauce.