Boost The Flavor Of Tomato Sauce With One Extra Step

Pasta night is always a family favorite, and depending on the dish, you might only need a few ingredients for a big, hearty meal (like with the lazy cook's favorite tomato sauce, pomodoro). Whether you're using a sauce right out of the jar or making your own from scratch, you can use a simple technique to take your dish up another notch. To increase your marinara's depth and complexity, try roasting your tomatoes.

This trick takes a bit of extra time, but it's not prep-intensive. All you have to do is pop the fruits in the oven for a while. When they undergo caramelization via the intense heat, your tomatoes develop more complexity and savoriness, making for one of the best umami boosters for tomato sauce. Your sauce will taste like it was simmered on nonna's stove for eight hours — delizioso.

We recommend whole canned or raw Roma or San Marzano tomatoes. Diced tomatoes will work in a pinch, but using whole fruits is best, as they will caramelize properly without overcooking, or releasing too much juice and simply stewing. And while you can buy fire-roasted canned tomatoes, they aren't recommended, as the extra smoky flavor from a second roasting could make them too intense.