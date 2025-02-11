The Easy Steak Appetizer For Your Valentine's Day Dinner
Instead of spending this Valentine's Day at one of America's most romantic restaurants, make an award-winning meal at home with a delicious appetizer, entree, and dessert. To impress your date on this February holiday, pick one of the best cuts of steak and prepare a show-stopping starter. The only ingredients you need to make a sophisticated Valentine's Day crostini are cooked steak, crusty bread, and a variety of toppings.
These meaty bread bites are not only a fancy hors d'oeuvre that will make anyone's heart skip a beat, but they're also super easy to put together. First, cook your beef in a well-oiled skillet to your preferred internal temperature. For rare steak that remains juicy even when cooled, cook it to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, and allow the steak to rest while you slice and toast the bread in your oven. For smaller, more manageable slices, opt for a baguette. You can also use sourdough, ciabatta, or other varieties of artisan bread with a crusty exterior.
Next, prepare a silky sauce of your choosing. To serve, slather each piece of toast with your preferred condiment, then add thin, even slices of the perfectly cooked steak. Alternatively, top your steak-covered bread with other delectable sauces or toppings, such as sauteed veggies and cheese.
More simple and delicious ways to make steak crostini
If you're looking for sauce inspiration, you can always rely on a classic like horseradish cream with chopped chives and parmesan. It can be made by combining horseradish with either heavy cream or a blend of sour cream, mayo, and a splash of apple cider vinegar. For an extra kick, try mixing in some Dijon mustard. If you're not a fan of horseradish, you can create an alternative cream-based sauce by heating dry white wine, heavy cream, and parmesan cheese on the stove until thickened and reduced.
In addition to using a variety of cream-based sauces, you have several other options for preparing this elegant appetizer. Why not use the cheesy ingredient that turns crostini into a party favorite: pimento cheese? You can also keep it simple with tartar sauce to elevate your steak. Alternatively, if you have extra time, consider infusing this special appetizer with brighter, fresh-tasting ingredients.
Instead of lathering your toast with savory condiments before adding the steak, reverse the order. First, place the steak on the toast, then top it with your favorite produce. Add spoonfuls of Mexican salsa or scoops of avocado salsa made with red onion, jalapeño, and lime juice. You can also create a makeshift bruschetta by topping your toasted bread and steak with a combination of chopped raw tomatoes, garlic, basil, olive oil, and balsamic vinegar.