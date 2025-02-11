The Easy Steak Appetizer For Your Valentine's Day Dinner

Instead of spending this Valentine's Day at one of America's most romantic restaurants, make an award-winning meal at home with a delicious appetizer, entree, and dessert. To impress your date on this February holiday, pick one of the best cuts of steak and prepare a show-stopping starter. The only ingredients you need to make a sophisticated Valentine's Day crostini are cooked steak, crusty bread, and a variety of toppings.

These meaty bread bites are not only a fancy hors d'oeuvre that will make anyone's heart skip a beat, but they're also super easy to put together. First, cook your beef in a well-oiled skillet to your preferred internal temperature. For rare steak that remains juicy even when cooled, cook it to 125 degrees Fahrenheit, and allow the steak to rest while you slice and toast the bread in your oven. For smaller, more manageable slices, opt for a baguette. You can also use sourdough, ciabatta, or other varieties of artisan bread with a crusty exterior.

Next, prepare a silky sauce of your choosing. To serve, slather each piece of toast with your preferred condiment, then add thin, even slices of the perfectly cooked steak. Alternatively, top your steak-covered bread with other delectable sauces or toppings, such as sauteed veggies and cheese.