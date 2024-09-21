The Cheesy Ingredient To Turn Crostini Into A Party-Favorite Appetizer
An Italian favorite, crostini is a versatile base of toasted bread that can easily be transformed into a variety of tasty snacks. Besides topping the toast with olives, pâté, and your favorite onion dip, adding cheese to the mix is always a good idea. You may even want to swap out your usual cherry tomato crostini with herbed goat cheese for a cheese spread that pairs well with several different ingredients. To make a colorful range of delicious party-friendly snacks, give pimento cheese a try.
If you've ever wondered what goes into a container of pimento cheese, the primary ingredients include mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese. This Southern dip may also include a range of additional ingredients like cream cheese, jalapeños, and seasonings like garlic and onion powder. When these ingredients come together, you're left with one ultra-creamy, flavorful dip.
While the cheese is often used to upgrade basic sandwiches, omelets, and even mac and cheese, combining it with crostini gives way to a flavorful variety of finger foods. One of the benefits of using pimento cheese to make a crowd-pleasing snack platter is that it can be used in more ways than one. Beyond serving a container alongside a platter of freshly-toasted bread and veggies for guests to help themselves, you can also pre-make different varieties of crostini using the dip as a central ingredient.
Add pimento cheese to crostini for a delicious assortment
Whether you're following your favorite pimento cheese recipe or grabbing a pre-made container, you can choose from so many toppings to form one delicious platter of hors d'oeuvres. Always start by adding a smear of pimento cheese to each individual toast. For a meaty upgrade that's sure to please, top each crostini with chopped bacon and green onions, or for a different texture, add tiny spoonfuls of bacon-onion balsamic jam and honey. You can even add a slice of cooked pork tenderloin to each toast, top with pimento cheese, and broil for one to two minutes until warm and melty.
There are also many tasty ways to upgrade pimento cheese toast without meat. Top your crostini with candied jalapeños, which provide a decent amount of sweet and zesty flavor without too much heat. You can also try sliced pickles or sweet relish. Alternatively, raw sliced apples and nuts are a sweet, crunchy way to elevate the savory qualities of the creamy cheese.
Whichever toppings you choose, toast your crostini in a 400 degrees Fahrenheit oven until the cheese has softened and melted in some spots, either before or after adding more toppings. For added texture, broil pimento cheese crostini until slightly crisp around the edges. This Southern staple will truly take your next batch of party-friendly appetizers to the next level.