The Cheesy Ingredient To Turn Crostini Into A Party-Favorite Appetizer

An Italian favorite, crostini is a versatile base of toasted bread that can easily be transformed into a variety of tasty snacks. Besides topping the toast with olives, pâté, and your favorite onion dip, adding cheese to the mix is always a good idea. You may even want to swap out your usual cherry tomato crostini with herbed goat cheese for a cheese spread that pairs well with several different ingredients. To make a colorful range of delicious party-friendly snacks, give pimento cheese a try.

If you've ever wondered what goes into a container of pimento cheese, the primary ingredients include mayonnaise, pimento peppers, and shredded cheddar cheese. This Southern dip may also include a range of additional ingredients like cream cheese, jalapeños, and seasonings like garlic and onion powder. When these ingredients come together, you're left with one ultra-creamy, flavorful dip.

While the cheese is often used to upgrade basic sandwiches, omelets, and even mac and cheese, combining it with crostini gives way to a flavorful variety of finger foods. One of the benefits of using pimento cheese to make a crowd-pleasing snack platter is that it can be used in more ways than one. Beyond serving a container alongside a platter of freshly-toasted bread and veggies for guests to help themselves, you can also pre-make different varieties of crostini using the dip as a central ingredient.