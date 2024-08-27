Tartar Sauce Is The Unexpected Condiment Your Steak Needs

Even with just three ingredients — typically mayonnaise, pickle relish, and lemon juice — tartar sauce will always be some sort of creamy, herbal, and tangy combination. And just as a Steak Diane sauce adds a rich, creamy texture to any steak, the mayonnaise in tartar sauce will help create a buttery, melt-in-your-mouth consistency. The strong acidity in lemon juice will also give the sauce its characteristic tang, just like how other marinades and sauces count on lemon or other citrus fruits to help bolster meat's flavors.

Lemon juice in particular makes steak scientifically more delicious by increasing salivation and helping to tenderize the meat before it cooks. Salivation works to both dissolve food in the mouth as it's chewed, and bring flavor to the taste buds. At the same time, acidity can help break down the collagen in steak, loosening its muscle fibers and creating a more tender cut.

Meanwhile, herbs such as rosemary, thyme, and parsley can add fresh, clean notes to the otherwise heavy or fatty flavors of beef. Rosemary is especially ubiquitous in beef stews and roasts, and is often used with butter and garlic in exquisite recipes like this rosemary-rubbed ribeye steak. Tartar sauce gets its herbal notes from pickle relish or herbs such as dill or tarragon, meaning it checks both of these boxes for enhancing flavor.