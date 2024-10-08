How To Store Cake Pops, Individually Or By The Platter
So you've crumbled up some cake, folded in sweet buttercream frosting, and rolled the mixture into truffle-like balls dipped in chocolate. You now have dozens of cake pops! But unless you plan to eat them all simultaneously, you're likely going to have extras that need to be stored for another day.
Food Republic asked Sarah Fennel, the author of cookbook "Sweet Tooth," how best to store cake pops, and her advice is to refrigerate them in an airtight container — regardless of whether you're storing them individually or have a platter full of colorful bite-sized balls to stash away. Fennel noted, "In general, cake pops are hard to store[,] so I would make them as close to your event as possible."
The trick is to make sure that they are packed properly. Fennel recommends laying them flat in a container rather than leaving them standing up. You can then store several cake pops in the same container, but make sure to lay paper towels between each layer. Skipping this step can be a huge food storage mistake because paper towels will absorb excess moisture and prevent condensation from ruining your precious confections.
Additionally, try not to squeeze too many cake pops in one container, and make sure that there is plenty of space between each one. To store cake pops individually, make sure to wrap each ball in cling film and then give it a second covering of aluminum foil before you place it in a container for refrigeration.
Tips to store cake pops properly
Stored this way, Sarah Fennel notes that cake pops will stay fresh for at least two weeks in the refrigerator. They could last even longer, but Fennel warns us that they are "going to start to get a little bit dry, and the flavor is going to become a little stale."
If you do plan to refrigerate the cake pops anyway, Fennel recommends keeping them in a glass container. Besides being fully airtight, glass will not lace your cake pops with the chemical flavor that sometimes seeps into foods that are stored in plastic containers. Additionally, always store these confections on a shelf that's higher up in the refrigerator, preferably where it's dry and the temperature is consistently cool.
You could also freeze them to keep them fresh for a month, but beware of freezer burn, which is safe to eat – just not tasty. Wrap each ball in wax paper or cling film and place them together in an airtight bag or container. When it's time to eat, transfer them to the refrigerator overnight for thawing, or leave them at room temperature for an hour if you're in a rush — you'll have soft, moist, and flavourful cake pops for weeks!