Dollop Gourmet: Here's What Happened After Shark Tank

Frosting is a delicious and often necessary adornment that elevates the taste and presentation of baked goods. However, store-bought, mass-produced varieties are filled with subpar ingredients that, while delicious, are mostly meant to cut down on production costs.

Heather Saffer, a self-taught baker from Rochester, New York, saw this issue after she opened her second business, a build-your-own cupcake bar, in her hometown. After winning "Cupcake Wars" on Food Network, Saffer began to feel trapped in the bakery business and wanted to find a way out. Concerned with the health implications of many store-bought frostings, Saffer set out to create a brand that was vegan, gluten-free, allergen-friendly, and used less sugar. Saffer took her baking knowledge and launched Dollop Gourmet, a vegan and gluten-free frosting brand, in 2014.

Promoting 100% natural ingredients for any palate, Dollop Gourmet swiftly became a success. Saffer published "The Dollop Book of Frosting" cookbook, and her products soon became available at major retailers like Wegman's and Meijer. In 2015, Dollop Gourmet achieved $170,000 in sales and even shared its salted triple chocolate brownie batter cookies, strawberry balsamic goat cheese, and s'more frosting recipes with us!

However, Saffer still wanted to grow her brand into something that could compete with food industry giants. With her vast experience in baked goods and the determination to never quit, Saffer took her specialty frosting to "Shark Tank," seeking $75,000 for 20% of her company.