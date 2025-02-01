How To Fix An Overly Acidic Dressing With These Sweet Ingredients

Making homemade salad dressing is one of the easiest ways to save money at the grocery store. The basic components are usually already in your refrigerator and pantry — all you have to do is whisk or shake them together, and you can have homemade ranch or a basic sherry wine vinaigrette anytime. The process isn't entirely foolproof, however, which is why Food Republic reached out to Matt Ayala, executive chef at Francois Frankie in Chicago, Illinois, for expert advice on getting the balance right in a homemade dressing.

A classic dressing golden ratio is typically 3:1 — three parts oil to one part acid — to maintain balance. It's easy to go overboard, though, if you're not properly measuring each ingredient. If you find that your vinaigrette or creamy toppings are overly acidic, Ayala suggests reaching for a common natural sweetener with a bit of complexity.

"Honey is a classic and always used in our kitchen at Francois Frankie, but maple syrup or pomegranate molasses adds a deeper sweetness. Agave is another great option, especially in Southwestern-style salads," said Ayala. Pomegranate molasses brings a tangy richness that pairs beautifully with bold flavors, like in this grilled eggplant with feta and pomegranate molasses dish.