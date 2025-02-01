How To Fix An Overly Acidic Dressing With These Sweet Ingredients
Making homemade salad dressing is one of the easiest ways to save money at the grocery store. The basic components are usually already in your refrigerator and pantry — all you have to do is whisk or shake them together, and you can have homemade ranch or a basic sherry wine vinaigrette anytime. The process isn't entirely foolproof, however, which is why Food Republic reached out to Matt Ayala, executive chef at Francois Frankie in Chicago, Illinois, for expert advice on getting the balance right in a homemade dressing.
A classic dressing golden ratio is typically 3:1 — three parts oil to one part acid — to maintain balance. It's easy to go overboard, though, if you're not properly measuring each ingredient. If you find that your vinaigrette or creamy toppings are overly acidic, Ayala suggests reaching for a common natural sweetener with a bit of complexity.
"Honey is a classic and always used in our kitchen at Francois Frankie, but maple syrup or pomegranate molasses adds a deeper sweetness. Agave is another great option, especially in Southwestern-style salads," said Ayala. Pomegranate molasses brings a tangy richness that pairs beautifully with bold flavors, like in this grilled eggplant with feta and pomegranate molasses dish.
Fat can also help balance an acidic dressing
A little sweetness is one of the easiest ways to tone down an overly sour dressing, but it's also just as easy to add too much of a good thing. To make sure you don't go too far in the other direction and end up with an overly sweet dressing, chef Matt Ayala advises taking it slow with additions of honey, maple syrup, and other sweeteners.
"When using these, start small — add a few grams to your dressing and adjust to taste," said Ayala. "They work best when paired with strong acids like citrus or vinegar."
If a sweet ingredient still doesn't quite balance out your homemade dressing, or if you don't have any honey on hand, you have another option. Fatty, creamy ingredients like tahini, peanut butter, mashed avocado, or even a teaspoon of mayonnaise can also tone down the tang and create a tasty result. Remember to take it slow here as well — only whisk in a small amount at a time, tasting after each addition until you achieve a dressing that's balanced: not too sour, but not so creamy that the acid is lost. With a little practice, balancing homemade dressings will become second nature, and you'll never consider resorting to store-bought again.