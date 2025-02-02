3 Simple Substitutes For Red Wine Vinegar In A Recipe

In a perfect world, your kitchen would always be stocked to the brim. Every spice jar would be magically full, and the olive oil bottle would never run dry. Unfortunately, when it comes to staple ingredients like red wine vinegar, it seems like they run out right when you need them most. Not to worry, however, because there are plenty of red wine vinegar substitutes probably in your pantry right now.

Chef Angelo Sosa, of the restaurants Tía Carmen and Carmocha in Indian Wells, California, and Kembara in Arizona, told Food Republic that his preferred red wine vinegar sub is sherry vinegar. He noted, "You'll get a deeper sweet-like [note] of the red vinegar. The sherry will be more complex though [it's] a great substitute."

Sherry vinegar can be substituted 1:1 for red wine vinegar in any recipe, and it is a little sweeter and milder, so you may need to increase the amount you use and dial back other sweet ingredients like honey, maple syrup, or agave syrup. A basic sherry wine vinaigrette can do anything a red wine vinaigrette can do, but if you find the nutty, toasty characteristics of sherry vinegar to be too much, there are also other options.