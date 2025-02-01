Here's Why It's Important To Always Salt Tomatoes Before Adding Them To A Sandwich

Tomato sandwiches are a simple yet truly satisfying option, perfect for lunch or even breakfast. When made with thick slices of local or heritage tomatoes, they are juicy, fresh, and comforting all at once. There's a reason this uncomplicated classic has long been a favorite — the simplicity of a no-frills tomato sandwich allows the natural sweetness and tang of the tomatoes to shine, enhanced by just a touch of seasoning and good, crisp bread.

However, there is one important step to maximize your produce before assembling your sandwich: always sprinkle your tomatoes with kosher salt or rock salt, as if you were seasoning a steak, and let them sit for just a minute. This step allows some of the natural juices to drain, ensuring all the fresh tomato flavor stays in your sandwich without turning the bread into a soggy and soppy mess. A quick pat with a paper towel after salting helps remove excess moisture while keeping the tomato's juiciness intact.