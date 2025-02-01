Here's Why It's Important To Always Salt Tomatoes Before Adding Them To A Sandwich
Tomato sandwiches are a simple yet truly satisfying option, perfect for lunch or even breakfast. When made with thick slices of local or heritage tomatoes, they are juicy, fresh, and comforting all at once. There's a reason this uncomplicated classic has long been a favorite — the simplicity of a no-frills tomato sandwich allows the natural sweetness and tang of the tomatoes to shine, enhanced by just a touch of seasoning and good, crisp bread.
However, there is one important step to maximize your produce before assembling your sandwich: always sprinkle your tomatoes with kosher salt or rock salt, as if you were seasoning a steak, and let them sit for just a minute. This step allows some of the natural juices to drain, ensuring all the fresh tomato flavor stays in your sandwich without turning the bread into a soggy and soppy mess. A quick pat with a paper towel after salting helps remove excess moisture while keeping the tomato's juiciness intact.
Other top tips for your tomato sandwich
There are a few other key tricks to perfecting your tomato sandwich. Use fresh, ripe tomatoes for the best flavor. Avoid under-ripe tomatoes — while the salt trick removes excess water, you still want a juicy, flavorful tomato, not a crispy green one. Heirloom, beefsteak, or vine-ripened tomatoes are particularly excellent choices for their full, umami-rich flavor.
For the bread, thick country white bread or a sourdough farm loaf are classic choices. Toasting the bread is a chef-inspired technique that adds extra crunch and ensures your sandwich holds up to the mayonnaise and tomato without falling apart. Speaking of mayo — a generous layer is traditional (and some would say essential!) for a tomato sandwich. Duke's Mayo is many people's go-to choice, but for a twist, consider slathering on pesto or even cream cheese if you're feeling wild.
We recommend keeping your tomato sandwich simple, but if you do want to expand on the theme, add some leaves of fresh basil or arugula, or a slice of mozzarella or feta for a creamy element. If you're feeling really maximalist, add in some slices of fatty bacon or rich avocado for a heartier sandwich.