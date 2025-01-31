The Step You Can't Skip When Grilling Steak

Well-browned with grill marks, a slightly pink center, and a succulent texture, refining the art of a perfectly grilled steak can be a tricky skill to master. A key component to grilling steak comes down to the oil. Before cooking, brush one to two tablespoons of oil on each side of your preferred cut of steak. This not only helps the herbs and seasonings adhere beautifully to the meat but also enhances the cooking process. The oil facilitates heat transfer, promoting the Maillard reaction that creates the rich, crispy, golden-brown crust synonymous with deliciously grilled meats. Additionally, the oil prevents the steak from sticking to the grill, making cleanup a breeze.

Now that you've grilled a gorgeous steak, don't overlook the most crucial step for perfection — resting the meat. According to Anthony Bourdain, letting your steak rest is key to achieving a juicier, more tender bite. While it may be tempting to cut into it the moment it's off the grill, taking just five to seven minutes to rest will make all the difference. Patience pays off!