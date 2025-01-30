Is Absinthe Actually Illegal In America? Inside The Drink's Controversy

Absinthe is a high-proof spirit crafted from a blend of herbs, including grand wormwood, green anise, and Florence fennel. It has a controversial past and was banned for almost 100 years in the United States. Often called "the green fairy," absinthe was incorrectly rumored to cause hallucinations and other negative effects because of thujone, a chemical found in grand wormwood. This reputation can be partially attributed to prohibitionists and winemakers (angry about the competition) spreading negative messaging about the spirit in the early 1900s.

The spirit, with its high thujone levels, association with historical figures like Oscar Wilde, a series of murders, and unregulated production, was caught in the wave of Prohibition that banned all alcoholic drinks in the U.S. from 1920 to 1933. This ban added to the misconception that absinthe was particularly dangerous. However, the spirit was reintroduced in the U.S. in 2007, with regulations in place for safety.

The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) allows the sale of absinthe in the U.S. but requires that it have less than 10 parts per million of thujone. This means that current absinthe in the U.S. has only tiny amounts of thujone, far below the level that could cause any noticeable mind-altering effects, and can certainly be enjoyed as a drink today.