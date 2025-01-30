Is Absinthe Actually Illegal In America? Inside The Drink's Controversy
Absinthe is a high-proof spirit crafted from a blend of herbs, including grand wormwood, green anise, and Florence fennel. It has a controversial past and was banned for almost 100 years in the United States. Often called "the green fairy," absinthe was incorrectly rumored to cause hallucinations and other negative effects because of thujone, a chemical found in grand wormwood. This reputation can be partially attributed to prohibitionists and winemakers (angry about the competition) spreading negative messaging about the spirit in the early 1900s.
The spirit, with its high thujone levels, association with historical figures like Oscar Wilde, a series of murders, and unregulated production, was caught in the wave of Prohibition that banned all alcoholic drinks in the U.S. from 1920 to 1933. This ban added to the misconception that absinthe was particularly dangerous. However, the spirit was reintroduced in the U.S. in 2007, with regulations in place for safety.
The Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau (TTB) allows the sale of absinthe in the U.S. but requires that it have less than 10 parts per million of thujone. This means that current absinthe in the U.S. has only tiny amounts of thujone, far below the level that could cause any noticeable mind-altering effects, and can certainly be enjoyed as a drink today.
Types of absinthe and what you can experience today
Absinthe is typically classified into two main varieties, which are blanche and verte. Blanche, sometimes called la Bleue, is colorless and has a smooth, anise-forward taste. Blanche absinthe often carries subtle hints of other botanicals like wormwood, which has notes of mint and sage.
Verte absinthe goes through a second maceration (soaking) with herbs, which gives it a green color and a more layered, herbal taste. Verte absinthe usually has a stronger anise flavor, which has a licorice taste, mixed with earthy, herbal tones and a lasting bitterness.
The "green fairy" title might suggest hallucinations, but the absinthe sold today is different from its pre-ban version. The controlled thujone content means the drink doesn't have the feared mind-altering effects it was once believed to have. Even so, this has since been debunked — even uncut absinthe with normal thujone levels will not cause any hallucinations.
There is a kind of ritual when preparing absinthe, which includes slowly dripping cold water over a sugar cube on a slotted spoon and is still a key part of the experience. This process, called louching, makes the absinthe turn cloudy, adding to its visual appeal.
Absinthe might not cause hallucinations, but its distinct flavor and traditional preparation continue to draw in those who want a taste of history and a hint of mystique. Some common absinthe-based cocktails that you can make or order are sazeracs, which are mixed with cognac, bitters, and simple syrup, or an absinthe martini with gin and dry vermouth. You can even be daring and mix absinthe with the popular 1990's drink Yoo-Hoo to create a chocolatey nostalgic cocktail.