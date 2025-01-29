The Mistake You're Probably Making With Your Egg Salad

Though egg salad is one of the most simple dishes to make, there's no shortage of easy ways to take it to the next level. You can add a variety of different spices to it to change the flavor profile, toss in some herbs or veggies, or stir in some pickled goodness.

But the trick to making the best egg salad actually lies in the technique. Rather than chopping up the whole eggs and mixing them with mayo and seasonings, try taking an approach more akin to preparing deviled eggs. After boiling, remove the yolks and set the whites aside. Then, mix the yolks with the rest of your ingredients — everything from mayo to spices to diced veg. To finish it, chop up the egg whites and fold them into the yolk mixture.

By prepping the egg salad this way, it's easier to evenly disperse the seasonings, but it also creates just the right texture. The delicate whites retain their chew and shape since they're not being handled as much.

Meanwhile, holding the whites until the end gives you the chance to whisk together the dressing until it's silky smooth, leaving you with the creamiest results. Plus, it gives you better control over the consistency — if you like a chunkier egg salad, you can add all of the cooked egg whites, but if you prefer it creamier, just leave some out and reserve them for other dishes — like garnishing a crunchy greens and bread salad.