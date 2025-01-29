Make An Easy Burrata-Inspired Snack With One Affordable Alternative
Burrata is a classic Italian cheese used in appetizers and snacks, from heirloom Caprese salads to burrata with crispy eggplant. If you're craving a creamy burrata-inspired snack like Caprese but don't have any burrata on hand, there's an everyday ingredient that captures the same luxurious texture and tangy taste at a fraction of the cost: cottage cheese. Burrata cheese — although delicious — tends to be on the pricier side for cheese, ranging from $7 to $10 for a single 8-ounce ball. In comparison, cottage cheese is only about $3 for 16 to 24 ounces, making it a more cost-effective option.
Cottage cheese can be used in lots of unexpected ways, but it particularly shines in this Caprese dish. In order to make your burrata-inspired snack, simply place your cottage cheese in a bowl, and add on fresh tomatoes (you can roast them in the oven or air fryer beforehand for added flavor) as well as balsamic vinegar and basil. Once assembled, eat your snack straight out of the bowl, or top a piece of toast or homemade garlic bread with the mix.
Ways to elevate your cottage cheese snack
Just because your cottage cheese Caprese bowl may cost less than its burrata alternative doesn't mean it needs to skimp on taste. Tomatoes, balsamic, and basil are traditional, but the sky's the limit when it comes to toppings. Try drizzling olive oil, pesto, and fresh herbs for added savory flavor, or experiment with honey and fresh fruits (like figs, peaches, or grapes) to harmonize with the saltiness of the cottage cheese.
Since cottage cheese has a soft texture, adding crispy or crunchy elements, like nuts, seeds, breadcrumbs, or crispy prosciutto can provide an overall satisfying bite. Similarly, whipping the cottage cheese in a blender or food processor first can create a unique, lighter dish that's easier to spread onto crackers, bruschetta, or toast.
There are also lots of ways to pair this cottage cheese snack if bread isn't your vessel of choice. Use it as a dip by eating it with crackers, spoon it over roasted veggies (like eggplant or peppers), or use a softer bread like naan to scoop it up. Once you have your cottage cheese bowl made, be sure to enjoy it right away for maximum freshness and flavor. After opening, cottage cheese will stay fresh in an airtight container for up to a week.