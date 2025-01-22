A New Fizzy Cocktail Drink Was Just Spotted At Costco

Costco's newest addition to the liquor aisle has us gearing up for summer already. A Reddit user spotted a pack of Kirkland Vodka + Soda canned cocktails at their warehouse in Washington. According to the product packaging, this new boozy beverage is vodka-based and made with real fruit juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. The variety pack comes in three flavors: watermelon, peach, and pineapple. Each 12-ounce can contains 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and is advertised as a gluten-free product.

Much like Kirkland's hard seltzers — which are often compared to White Claws based on their look, taste, and ingredient list — some members who have tried the drink claim that this new Vodka + Soda product is reminiscent of a High Noon vodka seltzer. Even the blue, white, and yellow packaging has drawn comparisons to High Noon, with some members in the Reddit thread speculating that the two products might even share the same formula.

Costco's price is listed at $24.99 per pack of 18 cans. However, the total price may vary significantly from state to state, so be sure to double-check the Costco price tag before adding it to your cart.