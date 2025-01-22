A New Fizzy Cocktail Drink Was Just Spotted At Costco
Costco's newest addition to the liquor aisle has us gearing up for summer already. A Reddit user spotted a pack of Kirkland Vodka + Soda canned cocktails at their warehouse in Washington. According to the product packaging, this new boozy beverage is vodka-based and made with real fruit juice, sparkling water, and natural flavors. The variety pack comes in three flavors: watermelon, peach, and pineapple. Each 12-ounce can contains 4.5% ABV, 100 calories, and is advertised as a gluten-free product.
Much like Kirkland's hard seltzers — which are often compared to White Claws based on their look, taste, and ingredient list — some members who have tried the drink claim that this new Vodka + Soda product is reminiscent of a High Noon vodka seltzer. Even the blue, white, and yellow packaging has drawn comparisons to High Noon, with some members in the Reddit thread speculating that the two products might even share the same formula.
Costco's price is listed at $24.99 per pack of 18 cans. However, the total price may vary significantly from state to state, so be sure to double-check the Costco price tag before adding it to your cart.
The price of your alcohol purchases at Costco may vary drastically by state
Costco's liquor aisle has a reputation for offering lower prices than most other stores, but the total cost of certain products will depend on the laws in your state — especially when it comes to purchasing alcohol. Reddit users were surprised to discover that the price of Kirkland's newest vodka seltzer beverage was much higher than expected due to a Washington state "liter tax," which increased the total cost to nearly double the initial price, ringing up at $54.21.
While Washington is by far the most expensive state for alcohol, every state in America — with the exception of Wyoming — adds some form of additional tax to distilled spirits, depending on the type of alcohol being sold. Additionally, Costco locations in Maryland and Pennsylvania don't sell alcohol at all, so residents of these two states will unfortunately miss out on Kirkland's newest canned cocktail.