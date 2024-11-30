Who Makes Costco's Kirkland Hard Seltzers?

Costco's line of Kirkland Signature products has become a genuine cultural phenomenon, generating $56 billion in 2023 — a whopping 23% of Costco's overall sales (per Motley Fool Money). As a private-label brand, Kirkland products are outsourced to other producers, often massively popular name brands — Keurig makes Kirkland Signature coffee pods, and Duracell manufactures its batteries, for example. So, there's often a lot of excitement when it comes to uncovering the producer of a Kirkland product — and Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer is no exception. This one doesn't require too much detective work, though; it's written right there on the label: "Brewed by Patco Brands" in Hood River, Oregon.

You've probably never even heard of Patco Brands, so what else does it make? It's the company behind Kyla Hard Kombucha, also available at many Costco warehouses, as well as Rancho La Gloria tequilas and pre-mixed margaritas. On the non-alcoholic side, Patco produces Miracle Seltzer, with exclusive flavors available at 7-Eleven.

On its website, Patco lists Costco and other retail giants it works with. "Alongside our National Brands, we are a leader in private label beverage development and production." So, it's likely behind a number of other private-label beverages beyond Kirkland Signature Hard Seltzer, although they may not always be explicitly identified on the label.