How To Reheat Cornbread So It Doesn't Dry Out

Whether you're making it from scratch in a cast iron skillet or using a trusty box mix, cornbread is a delicious counterpart to so many different meals. Chili, barbecue, soups, and stews become instantly more appealing when served with a hearty square or slice of tender, warm-from-the-oven cornbread. Its robust structure and slightly sweet taste give hungry guests the gall to grab seconds. And when served with a generous slather of butter, leftovers become less likely. However, in the event you may find yourself with a pan of cornbread, there are a few ways to reheat it, so you can enjoy that fresh-from-the-oven taste every time.

Like most baked goods, cornbread is usually the most delicious and moist when emerging straight from the oven. But if you want to reheat it the next day, the preferred method requires the oven. For the best results, reheating it in the oven low and slow — somewhere between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit — is the key. It should only take about 10 to 15 minutes, tops.

If the cornbread is dry, you can add butter or a little bit of water on top, cover it with foil, and pop the oven-safe dish or pan back in the oven. Butter will add a nice texture and help the top become golden brown if it isn't already.

And if you don't have enough time to preheat the oven and wait until the cornbread is fully warmed up, the microwave will work in a pinch. Simply sprinkle the slice of cornbread you want to reheat with water, and put it into the microwave for about 30 seconds.