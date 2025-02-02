How To Reheat Cornbread So It Doesn't Dry Out
Whether you're making it from scratch in a cast iron skillet or using a trusty box mix, cornbread is a delicious counterpart to so many different meals. Chili, barbecue, soups, and stews become instantly more appealing when served with a hearty square or slice of tender, warm-from-the-oven cornbread. Its robust structure and slightly sweet taste give hungry guests the gall to grab seconds. And when served with a generous slather of butter, leftovers become less likely. However, in the event you may find yourself with a pan of cornbread, there are a few ways to reheat it, so you can enjoy that fresh-from-the-oven taste every time.
Like most baked goods, cornbread is usually the most delicious and moist when emerging straight from the oven. But if you want to reheat it the next day, the preferred method requires the oven. For the best results, reheating it in the oven low and slow — somewhere between 300 and 350 degrees Fahrenheit — is the key. It should only take about 10 to 15 minutes, tops.
If the cornbread is dry, you can add butter or a little bit of water on top, cover it with foil, and pop the oven-safe dish or pan back in the oven. Butter will add a nice texture and help the top become golden brown if it isn't already.
And if you don't have enough time to preheat the oven and wait until the cornbread is fully warmed up, the microwave will work in a pinch. Simply sprinkle the slice of cornbread you want to reheat with water, and put it into the microwave for about 30 seconds.
How to upgrade cornbread
Some say that if you put sugar in cornbread, you're not a true Southerner. And others swear by a sweeter cornbread with sugar or honey. But no matter which way you swing, we can all agree this classic Southern fare is delicious. If you're using boxed mixed (no shame), there is a creamy hack to amplify your cornbread. By mixing in sour cream with the standard ingredients the box calls for, the cornbread will turn out super moist and will have a slight tang. And if you don't have sour cream on hand, you can even use buttermilk (which you can make with regular milk) to bring more tenderness and an extra soft crumb.
Beyond amping up the texture of cornbread, you can mix in Mexican chorizo, chopped jalapeño, shredded sharp cheddar cheese, and chili powder for a super savory and smoky boost. Or if you skew sweet, try mixing in fresh blueberries to turn a pan of cornbread into a grab-and-go breakfast. Try topping it with honey before baking or adding warm spices like nutmeg and cinnamon for extra dimension. Or to give cornbread a seasonal flair with a few simple mix-ins, add in dried fruit like cranberries, figs, or cherries.