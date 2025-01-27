Remove Fish Skin Easier (And Safer) With A Little Salt Trick

Removing the skin from a fish is a tricky task, given how slippery it is. It's easy to lose your grip and cut into the meat (or, worse, slice your hand!). Luckily, we got some expert intel on this subject from a conversation with Costas Spiliadis, founder of Estiatorio Milos. He told us about the best methods to skin a fish, and what kind of tricks can make it easier.

We started by asking him about the salt trick, or dipping your fingers in salt grains to get a better grip on a fish's slick skin. "That sounds like a good idea!" Spiliadis said. "Also a dry cloth or a paper towel will help with that." Even fish skin that has been patted dry can be slippery and difficult to get a grip on with just your bare hand. However, fine grains of salt or a towel add a bit of extra traction, similar to the culinary school dish towel trick for slippery cutting boards.

This gripping trick may be useful, but you can't always just grab a handful of skin from any fish, rip it off, and have a clean filet ready to cook. According to Spiliadis, scaled fish in particular are hard to skin this way. "When you descale a fish you will notice the skin becoming like a net," he said, "and the parts where the scales are attached are lighter in color and tend to snap easily." So what kinds of fish should you pull the skin off of? It mainly depends on its texture.